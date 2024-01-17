South African walkathon team collaborates with Rotary Club of India to raise fund for cancer hospital

Johannesburg, Jan 17 (PTI) A five-person walkathon team from South Africa has collaborated with the Rotary Club of India and the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) to undertake a 300-km walk, which aims at raising funds for a cancer hospital in the Indian township of Chatsworth, located south of Durban.

Advertisment

The team comprising Bala Gangiah, Linga Naidoo, Jugga Naidoo, Vickey Reddy and Roger Chetty -- all of whom are of South Indian ancestry, and predominantly in their sixties -- is set to commence the ‘Walk of Life’ project in Kochi on Friday.

The anticipated culmination of their trek is scheduled for January 28, aligning with the Republic Day celebrations, wherever they find themselves on that day.

The walk also aims at raising awareness about cancer, a global menace claiming numerous lives.

Advertisment

The team has appealed for voluntary donations of 50 cents for each kilometre that they complete, with all funds raised dedicated to the Chatsworth Hospice.

The ‘Walk of Life’ has evolved into a significant annual event for the Chatsworth Hospice, where many cancer patients spend their final months.

As part of their preparations, the team has been regularly undertaking walks on the Durban beachfront, garnering accolades and support from well-wishers.

Advertisment

Thilaga Pillay, president of the Chatsworth Hospice, praised the team's resilience and generosity, emphasising how their initiative demonstrates the hospital's commitment to serving those affected by life-limiting illnesses.

The walk was initiated by cancer survivor and author Gangiah in December 2019, when he undertook a walk of almost 600 km with support from former South African athlete Jay Moodley, now residing in India.

The current team aspires to cover a minimum of 30 km daily for the ten-day walk along the west coast of India.

Advertisment

Gangiah shared his inspiration for the initiative, recounting his personal journey from losing a kidney to cancer in 2018.

"Having taken responsibility for my situation, I left no stone unturned in doing everything possible to regain my health. So much so that I reached the top of Kilimanjaro just six months after surgery," Gangiah told local media.

The story of his battle against cancer is document in the book 'What's your Kilimanjaro?' PTI FH SCY SCY