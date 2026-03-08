South Africans embrace extended Holi celebrations in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Mar 8 (PTI) Thousands of people from across communities enthusiastically embraced Holi celebrations over this weekend at a range of public activities, including a Brij-style Holi celebration, a first for South Africa.

On Sunday, Consulate General of India in Johannesburg and the India Club hosted a final Holi celebration at the Radheshyam Temple in Sandton.

For the convenience of the working populace, most public celebrations of Holi in South Africa traditionally take place on the Saturday following the actual date as per the Hindu calendar.

However, for the Hindu community of Johannesburg South, it has remained important for decades to host Holi celebrations on the actual day in the evening, combining the religious significance with cultural festivities, including dance, music and traditional food stalls.

“As always, we had hundreds of community members join in. What was particularly gratifying was to see the ever-increasing participation of youth in the Holi. Perhaps, the Bollywood activities at our events helps draw them in as well,” mused Vishal Nana, one of the organisers.

The Bollywood attraction also extended to the world-renowned University of the Witwatersrand, where the Hindu Students Society organised a Holi day on Saturday, which found favour with their fellow students of many other communities.

“It was such fun to engage in throwing these coloured powders on our friends. This Holi really embraces the community spirit of oneness and unity,” said medical student Xolisa Buthelezi.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Devbhumi Sanghatan (UPDES), an organisation founded by expatriate Indians in South Africa, hosted an all-day event that saw scores of community members brandishing sticks to celebrate Holi with abandon in Braj-style.

“We are happy that for the first time, we are celebrating Holi Rangotsav, just as it is done in Vrindavan and Barsana every year. We gave our community and other Indians as well an opportunity to experience authentic Barsana ki lath maar Holi, the Hasya Kavi Sammelan, along with cultural performances and music,” said UPDES president Ashish Sharma.

To avoid clashing with the many activities on Saturday, the India Club and the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg hosted a final Holi celebration in the city on Sunday at the Radheshyam Temple in South Africa’s economic hub of Sandton.

Families, youth groups and visitors gathered for a day filled with music and dancing amid clouds of coloured powder.

“Holi is about joy, forgiveness and renewal. It’s a day when people forget past disagreements and celebrate life together,” said India Club’s Gourish Chakravorty.

He said the event has grown steadily in popularity in recent years and added, “It has become a celebration not only for Hindus but for the whole community.” Terming holi as a “universal message of harmony, friendship and renewal,” Acting Consul General for India in Johannesburg, Harish Kumar, said as he joined at the Temple event: “It is heartening to see how warmly the festival is embraced in South Africa, reflecting the deep cultural ties between India and this country.” For many South African Indian families, the festival has become an important annual tradition.

Priya Singh, who attended the event with her children, said Holi offered a chance to connect younger generations with their cultural heritage.

"My children love the colours and the music, but we also explain to them the story behind the festival. It reminds us of our roots while also celebrating the diversity of South Africa," Singh said.