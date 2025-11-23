South Africa’s G20 momentum must continue for crime prevention, community safety: Indian-led security firm director

Johannesburg, 23 Nov (PTI) South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit must be translated into a continued effort to protect its own citizens against the rampant crime in the country, according to Yaseen Theba, director of top security company Vision Tactical.

Vision Tactical is an Indian-origin led security company ranked as one of the top such companies in South Africa. It was part of the security arrangements for the leaders and delegates from over 40 countries who attended the two-day Summit ending on Sunday.

“South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 was not merely a diplomatic accomplishment; it was a national stress test. And we passed it with force.

“Over the past days, as our country welcomed 45 world leaders and thousands of delegates, we demonstrated something South Africans are far too often denied: efficient coordination, decisive action, and an uncompromising commitment to safety,” Theba said.

Now Theba has called for that success to be translated into continued service delivery for South African citizens, who have been living with electricity cuts, potholed roads, unkempt public spaces, water supply interruptions and rampant crime amid commissions of inquiry uncovering widespread corruption at high levels in the country’s police and intelligence services.

“From the outside, the world saw a well-managed summit. But from the inside, from those of us in operations centres, on the ground, in the convoys and on the perimeters, we saw the truth: South Africa can deliver excellence when it chooses to.

No excuses, no delays, no “system challenges. Just results!” Theba said, adding that government law-enforcement agencies and private security operated as a single, coordinated ecosystem.

“During the summit, crime-prevention efforts weren’t theoretical. They were active, coordinated and effective. The proactive hotspot patrols, intelligence-driven deployments, fast-response capability around key routes, and real-time situational awareness through integrated operations centres demonstrated this.

“This is not an ideal. This is the standard South Africa has already proven it can achieve. Every South African deserves the same level of protection and presence we provided to international dignitaries. Anything less is a choice, not a limitation,” Theba said.

Theba called the delays in service delivery to ordinary citizens “excuses”.

“For years, South Africans have been told that service delivery is difficult, roads take months to fix, crime is too complex, and resources are too limited. The G20 exposed those narratives for what they are - excuses,” he said.

Highlighting how the G20 Summit had led to cleaner streets, better roads, restoring order and keeping people safe, Theba said this momentum should not be allowed to collapse.

“The G20 delivered a clear, practical blueprint for modern crime prevention. The only question now is whether we allow this momentum to collapse, or whether we insist on turning it into the everyday reality citizens deserve,” he said.

Theba said the G20 must become the national baseline.

“The G20 must not stand as a once-off achievement. It must mark the moment when South Africa recognised its true ability and refused to settle for mediocrity ever again.

“We have already proven that we can protect the world’s leaders. Now we must protect our own citizens with the same discipline, urgency and resolve. The mission is clear: Turn the G20 standard into the South African standard,” Theba concluded. PTI FH SKS SKS SKS