South Asian region, world cannot afford India, Pak war: UN spokesperson

United Nations: The South Asian region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for the two countries and for the world, spokesperson for the UN chief said on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke Tuesday by telephone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid rising tensions between the two countries in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and “noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means”, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing.

Guterres also “expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his good offices to support de-escalation efforts”.

In response to a question by PTI on terrorism emanating from Pakistan against India, Dujarric said the Secretary General “strongly stands against terrorism, wherever and whenever it occurs”.

“And I think he has been very clear on that. What he wants to see is both sides move towards a de-escalation. I mean, the region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole,” Dujarric said.

Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.” Responding to another question, Dujarric said that as in any conflict, or any time there’s a risk of conflict, “because that’s where we are, the Secretary General’s good officers are always available, should both sides agree to it. The Secretary General, I think, remains concerned by the high level of tension between the two countries”.

President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang is also “deeply concerned” by the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan, Spokesperson for Office of the President of the General Assembly Sharon Birch said at a press briefing.

Yang extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and “stresses that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances. He calls on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve this dispute through diplomatic means”.

Meanwhile, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif during the phone call affirmed that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while highlighting the significant sacrifices rendered by the country in the global war against terror.

While rejecting Indian accusations against Pakistan as baseless, he categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam incident and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral investigation into the incident.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after terrorists opened fire near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.