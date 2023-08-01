SP Jain School of Global Management opens new London campus

London, Aug 1 (PTI) One of India’s high-ranking business schools, the SP Jain School of Global Management, has launched a brand-new campus in London with applications now open for students in the UK to enrol in a range of management courses.

With its campus located on the banks of the river Thames in the Canary Wharf financial hub of the UK capital, the SP Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) is designed to fit into the institution's worldwide education philosophy to offer students from the UK the opportunity to study in London as well as at SPJ’s other campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai.

Alumni from the other international campuses will also have the opportunity to study at the London campus as part of their course modules.

“People ask me – why London? Because students want to study in London, simple,” Nitish Jain, Founder & President of the SP Jain Global Group, told reporters in London last week.

“Our new state-of-the-art campus in London is designed to be a place where students, alumni, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the UK can come together to ideate and collaborate on thought leadership. It also provides for an excellent location for part time jobs, internships and industry guest lectures,” he said.

SPJ London has the added backing of the New Degree Awarding Powers (NDAPs), which means the new business school can confer its own degrees to their graduates and postgraduates.

“We are only the fifth institution to get these degree awarding powers and the only one of Indian origin,” said Gaurav Jain, SPJ London’s Business Development Manager.

The new business school will begin delivering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, accredited by the UK’s Office for Students and Department for Education, once it is formally launched in October. The student mix will be a combination of British citizens and residents and students from all over the world.

“We have heard of their strong reputation and futuristic education. London is a centre of global business, and we are confident that students would have a superb learning experience,” said Sarah Chidgey, Head of International Education at the UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

"Though the UK is well-known for the quality of its higher education, a strong new provider would add to the choice both British and international students would have," she said.

The new business school says it already has 85 alumni who work in the UK, a network it plans to leverage to build its corporate reach for student internships.

“Last year, over 108,000 visas were issued to Indian students – up 93 per cent on the previous year – a sign of the magnetic attraction of UK education for people all across India,” said Alan Gemmell, UK’s former Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India.

SP Jain Global, headquartered in Australia, was created on the philosophy of multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programmes. Ranked in the world’s top 12 for its one-year Global MBA programme, the school is structured on the principle of offering students the opportunity of multi-country learning.

For students joining London’s inaugural semester starting in October, the school says it has a generous offer of scholarships and bursaries.

As an Australian business school with campuses in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney and now London, it is structured to meet the demands of global companies in need of global talent. Its course modules require students to study in at least three of its international campuses alongside internships in these countries.

Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management in Australia and with the launch of the UK campus, it will now be conferring UK degrees as well. PTI AK SCY SCY