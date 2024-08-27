Spanish trekker found dead, another missing in eastern Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (PTI) A Spanish tourist, who had gone missing along with his female companion during a trek in eastern Nepal, has been found dead while the whereabouts of the other person are still unknown, an official said on Tuesday.

Two Spanish tourists - identified as 35-year-old Erik Kasanovas and 30-year-old Merc Molas Junca - arrived in Nepal on Thursday and went missing three days later while trekking to Myagdi Ghorepani through Birethanti in Kaski.

The body of Kasanovas was found near a river while his companion is still missing, said Ramesh Gurung, chairman of Ward No 9, Annapurna Rural Municipality.

They had registered their names at the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) check post in Birethanti.

Their clothes, trekking equipment and passports were found near the river, Gurung said, adding that it is believed that they went swimming in the river due to the hot weather that day and were swept away.

A team from the Armed Police Force, including divers, conducted a search operation in the Mauja River to locate the missing woman, he said.

"We will continue the search work," he added.