Special convention by Nepali Congress rebel faction extended till Tuesday

Kathmandu, Jan 12 (PTI) A special convention by the dissident faction of Nepali Congress was extended till Tuesday, citing insufficient time for discussion of political papers, according to party sources.

The Special General Convention was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary duo Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma at Bhrikutimandap ground here.

Originally a two-day event, the convention was extended till Tuesday because of insufficient time to discuss the political papers presented by the general secretaries, party sources said.

Last week, a dispute arose about the special convention between the faction led by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the two general secretaries.

Deuba's faction was pressing for the regular 15th general convention in May after the March 5 general election, whereas Thapa and Sharma were pressing for the convention on January 11 and 12, before the election.

The two general secretaries have argued that the convention was necessary to address the demands raised by the Gen Z youths and to revamp the party organisation before the election.

In the political papers, the duo has tried to address the concerns shown by Gen Z youths during their movement in September, including strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms, transparency and good governance.

They have also suggested ways to transform and revamp the party organisation, including its image, which was tarnished during the Gen Z movement.

During the closed-door session on Monday, the delegates discussed four key issues: contemporary politics, policy and leadership of the party, reforms in governance, and amendments to the statute of the party.

More than 58 per cent or 2,600 general convention delegates are participating in the Special General Convention.

Efforts are underway to find a middle ground amidst the clash between the faction led by Deuba and the dissident group.

If a compromise is not reached, the Special Convention may elect new leadership on Tuesday, a senior leader of the dissident faction said.