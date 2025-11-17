Special ‘saree’ event in Times Square celebrates culture, empowerment in NYC

New York, Nov 17 (PTI) Diverse hues and styles of sarees inundated the popular Times Square as women from the Indian diaspora and other nations celebrated the elegance of the garment, and empowerment of women through heritage, artistry, and community at a special event here.

The second edition of the ‘Saree Goes Global’ event was organised on Sunday by New York–based philanthropic organisation Uma Global in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York.

This year’s celebration brought together participants from India, Bangladesh, the UK, the West Indies, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, multiple cities across the US, and New Yorkers, transforming Times Square into a vibrant global mosaic, according to a statement issued by Uma Global.

Consul (Head of Chancery) Pragya Singh at the Consulate General of India in New York highlighted the deep cultural history and diversity of the saree.

“The saree is one of the world’s oldest continuously worn garments, with a history spanning thousands of years. Its countless styles, drapes, and fabrics reflect India’s extraordinary diversity and artistic heritage," she said.

"Saree Goes Global beautifully brings this legacy to life in the centre of New York City, reminding us how tradition can unite communities across cultures, generations, and geographies,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs at the New York City Mayor’s Office Dilip Chauhan said that the event is more than a cultural celebration.

“It honours generations of craftsmanship, storytelling, and community. The saree reminds us that when women lead, communities thrive and innovation flourishes...This event truly reflects the spirit of New York City — diverse, dynamic, and driven by opportunity for all,” he said.

A letter from New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted the event’s contributions to diversity, empowerment, and community engagement across New York State.

Dr Jessica Sims, representing the St. George’s Society of New York, one of the oldest charities in the US, emphasised the importance of cross-cultural initiatives in strengthening community ties across the city.

Uma Global President Dr Rita Kakati-Shah, adorning a traditional paat silk mekhela chador from the silk-weaving village of Sualkuchi, Assam, said that the special event "connects us all, and in doing so, celebrates the voices of women, our youth, and the elegance of the saree. Seeing Times Square once again transform into a sea of culture, colour, and confidence is something we should all be very proud of." The event also included cultural performances, including Bihu dance, as well as a 'saree walkathon', which brought attendees together in a symbolic march around Times Square, "celebrating unity, confidence, and the joy of cultural expression." Uma Global is a New York–based philanthropic organisation committed to empowering youth and women through education, leadership development, and cross-cultural initiatives.