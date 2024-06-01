Spelling Bee finalists visit White House

Washington, Jun 1 (PTI) Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Bruhat Soma, along with the seven other finalists, were on Friday invited by the White House for a visit, a lifetime experience for these young talents.

Bruhat, a 12-year-old Indian American seventh-grade student from Florida, emerged victorious in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, earning more than USD 50,000 in cash and other prizes.

A day later, the White House invited them to attend an event on the South Lawns where President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

Bruhat, sporting a yellow championship T-shirt and a red tilak on his forehead, was joined by seven other finalists and their parents.

Four of the finalists were Indian Americans: Rishabh Saha, 14 and Shrey Parikh, 12, from California; Aditi Muthukumar, 13, from Colorado; and Ananya Rao Prasanna, 13, from North Carolina.

All the finalists were seen taking pictures on the White House lawns and were excited about visiting the office-cum-residence of the US President.