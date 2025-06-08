Spirit of mutual respect will guide India, B'desh to work for people's wellbeing: Yunus

Dhaka, Jun 8 (PTI) The spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide India and Bangladesh in working for people’s welfare, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yunus' letter was a response to Modi's message conveying Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Bangladeshi people and the interim chief adviser.

Yunus posted both letters in an X post on Sunday.

In his letter, he said that Modi's "thoughtful" message "reflects the shared values" between the two countries. The chief adviser also extended his wishes to the prime minister and the people of India.

"I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," he said in the letter dated June 6.

Yunus added that the festival is a "time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world".

In his letter dated June 4, Modi said the festival is an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India".

He said it "reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world".

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the main Islamic festivals. It commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God.