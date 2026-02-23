S'pore cos to amp up investments in UP as Wong meets Adityanath

Singapore/Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI): Singaporean companies will scale up their presence in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasised after he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and the Indian leader secured investment pledges amounting to Rs 6,650 crore on the first day of his visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Companies from his country were investing in Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, particularly logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, and there was potential for deeper business and investment linkages, Wong said in a social media post, praising UP as the "third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India".

"We had a good exchange on opportunities for Singapore and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen economic ties and support business partnerships. I wish Chief Minister Adityanath a productive visit to Singapore," he said.

Adityanath, on a two-day visit to Singapore, said in a social media post that he had a "constructive exchange of views" with Prime Minister Wong.

With a GSDP (gross state domestic product) of Rs 29.7 lakh crore, UP emerged as the country's third largest state economy in FY 2025, overtaking Karnataka (Rs 28.8 lakh crore) and only behind leaders Maharashtra (Rs 45.31 lakh crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 31.1 lakh crore), according to Reserve Bank of India data.

"India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for investment, infrastructure collaboration and deeper economic engagement. Uttar Pradesh remains committed to further strengthening our economic ties and advancing shared growth priorities," Adityanath said.

Adityanath secured three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group for investments in group housing, a logistics park and a data centre in the state, officials said.

The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs and strengthen the state's industrial and urban infrastructure, the state government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister briefed investors on policy stability, improving connectivity and the rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. He invited the group to visit Lucknow to explore opportunities for setting up data centre facilities and assured investors of full support at all levels.

Under the first MoU, an international theme-based township will be developed on 100 acres near the Jewar International Airport in the area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The project entails an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and is expected to create around 12,000 jobs. It is proposed to be launched in 2027 and is aimed at expanding the urban landscape around the airport.

The second MoU relates to the development of a logistics park on 50 acres along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway with an investment of Rs 650 crore. The project is projected to generate about 7,500 jobs and is also planned for launch in 2027. Officials said the facility would play a key role in strengthening industrial and export activities in the state.

The third MoU provides for the establishment of a 40 MW IT power capacity hyperscale data centre park on 10 acres in the Noida/Greater Noida region with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs and is targeted for launch in 2028. Officials said the investment would help position the state among leading data centre hubs in India.

The Chief Minister also had a "meaningful discussion" with Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two leaders discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy partnerships.

Adityanath held meetings with Singapore's investment-focused government entities and discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in his state. He highlighted the state's policy framework and fast-track clearances for global investors.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today," he said in another post, after discussions with the Government Investment Corp (GIC).

"Explored avenues for long-term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks, and sustainable urban development projects. Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," he said.

He also met Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group, and Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. He reviewed a detailed presentation by 34-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) on skill development and training. ITE is already running a number of programmes in India, including the North East Skill Centre (NESC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

This is Adityanath's first foreign tour as Chief Minister after his Myanmar visit in 2017. After spending two days in Singapore, he will travel to Japan on February 25 and 26 where he will engage with industry representatives on green hydrogen, supply chain development, and hospitality investments.

Besides investor meetings, Adityanath will interact with members of the Indian diaspora and students, sharing the state's development journey and vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. PTI GS ABN AMS TRB SAP SAP