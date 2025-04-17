Squash players Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh in quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Indian squash player Tanvi Khanna caused a major upset, defeating top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in the opening round of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) here on Thursday.

Tanvi, ranked 134th in the world defeated the Hong Kong player, ranked 76th, 3-1 (11-7 11-8 8-11 12-10) to book a place in the quarterfinals.

She will take on Helen Tang of Hong Kong (World rank 97) in the last-eight.

In another opening round match, leading India player Anahat Singh (No.63) easily defeated Philippines' lower-ranked Jemyca Aribado (No. 126) 3-0 (11-4 11-5 11-7).

Anahat will take on Japanese opponent Akari Midorikawa in the quarterfinals.

Second seeded Akanksha Salunkhe (No. 70) overcame Japan's lower-ranked Risa Sugimoto 3-0 (11-4 11-3 11-8) to set up a quarterfinal clash against sixth seed Wai Yhann Au Yeong of Singapore.

In men's competition, Veer Chotrani, ranked 63rd in the world, defeated lower-ranked Malaysian rival Ong Sai Hung 3-0 (11-7 11-8 14-12) to enter the quarterfinal.

He will meet another Malaysian Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the last-eight. PTI AM AM SSC SSC