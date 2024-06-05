Sri Lanka and Maldives hold bilateral talks to further strengthen diplomatic ties

Colombo, Jun 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka and the Maldives have held successful bilateral talks to reaffirm positive diplomatic relations during the ongoing visit of the Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer.

Zameer is the first Maldivian minister to visit Sri Lanka since the election of Mohamed Muizzu as President of the archipelago in September.

“Bilateral talks concluded successfully with a shared resolve to collaborate towards mutually beneficial objectives reaffirming positive diplomatic relations,” Lanka's state minister of foreign affairs Tharaka Balasuriya said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zameer, who is on a three-day visit to Colombo, is scheduled to meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday, officials said.

Foreign minister Ali Sabry has requested his Maldivian counterpart to lift the outward remittance restrictions placed on the Lankan expatriate workers in the Maldives, where a large number of Sri Lankans are employed.