Sri Lanka announces more financial relief to Ditwah hit businesses

Colombo, Jan 29 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Thursday announced new financial relief measures, including one time grants and a new credit scheme to provide loans, for business owners whose enterprises were affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The announcement by the Ministry of Finance is an expansion of relief measures already announced in December.

In the country’s deadliest disaster since the 2004 tsunami, more than 600 people died in rains, floods and landslides as Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka in late November. An initial assessment had estimated that floodwaters inundated nearly 20 per cent of the country's land area, exposing approximately 2.3 million people.

The government in December reserved LKR 500 billion for immediate recovery while saying the full cost of the recovery from the disaster would warrant USD 6-7 billion.

Thursday's announcement outlined assistance for affected individual, small and micro businesses.

These include a one-time grant of LKR 2,00,000 to restore businesses damaged by the disaster to a condition suitable for reopening for individual, small and micro-businesses registered with the Ministry of Industries and a similar amount for individual, small and micro-businesses registered with the Divisional Secretariat as a business entity.

It also includes one-time grants for unregistered home-based businesses operated from a permanent structure, for unregistered production industries, including greenhouses, and for temporary business setups, including mobile and street hawking.

Grants in different categories were also announced for commercial building owners to restore their premises with or without damage assessment.

In addition to the above grants, the Treasury has introduced a new credit scheme to provide loans for business owners whose enterprises were affected by the disaster, enabling them to restart their operations and meet essential requirements.