Sri Lanka Army to probe racing car tragedy

Colombo, Apr 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka Army on Tuesday said a seven-member panel will probe the tragic incident at a motor racing event organised by it that left seven dead and over 20 others injured.

Advertisment

The racing event named the Foxhill Supercross was organised by the Sri Lanka Army on Sunday as part of the traditional New Year festivities.

The mishap was caused during a motor car racing event at the central hill resort of Diyathalawa in Uva province when a competing car veered off the track and ploughed into spectators. At least seven people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in the accident.

Maj Gen Rasika Kumara, the Army spokesman, said, the probe panel that would be headed by a major general will be analysing the video and photographic evidence available.

Advertisment

At least two racing drivers whose cars were involved in the accident were arrested.

The Army said the gathering had failed to heed their warnings which advised the spectators to stay clear of the security barricades along the track.

The Army Commander Vikum Liyanage visited the hospital where the injured are being treated.

The annual event marking the traditional New Year festivities was halted in 2019 with the Easter Sunday attack where 270 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks. The race was revived this year after five years. PTI CORR NPK NPK NPK