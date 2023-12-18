Sri Lanka arrests 14 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its waters

Colombo, Dec 18 (PTI) The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 14 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, taking the total number of arrests this year to nearly 240.

These fishermen were arrested on Sunday off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula, the Navy said in a release on Monday.

So far this year, some 240 Indian fishermen, along with 35 trawlers, have been arrested for illegal fishing.

Earlier on December 6, at least 21 Indian fishermen were similarly arrested with their four trawlers seized in the northeastern waters off Mannar and Kovilan.

Last week, referring to the recurring problem of “Indian fishermen doing illegal fishing” in Sri Lankan waters, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda told Parliament that it needs a top-level diplomatic solution between the two nations.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating India's Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.