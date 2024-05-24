Sri Lanka arrests more suspects in mercenaries in scam to send ex-soldiers to serve in Russia-Ukraine war

Colombo, May 24 (PTI) A retired Army Major General along with his wife has been arrested in Sri Lanka connection with a human smuggling racket to send former military personnel to serve in the war front in Russia and Ukraine, taking the number of people arrested to nine.

The Sri Lankan mercenaries had joined the Russian and Ukrainian forces after unscrupulous foreign employment agencies misled them in the name of foreign employment, according to police.

"Two more people have been arrested," the police said.

The retired Army Major General along with his wife were arrested from the Colombo suburb of Wattala on Thursday.

The wife was released on bail on being produced before the court.

The total number arrested so far has now risen to 9 while the police remain on the look out for more arrests, authorities said.

The suspects now arrested include are two retired Major Generals, a Sergeant of the Sri Lanka Army.

On Thursday, five suspects were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court which remanded them till May 30.

Sri Lanka blamed unscrupulous employment agencies and ex-servicemen for being part of the racket.

At least eight Sri Lankans have died in the battle front while more remain missing with their families back home being unable to make contact, according to the latest information.

Sri Lanka last week said a high powered delegation would soon visit Russia to engage with the Russian authorities on the issue of mercenaries. PTI Corr NSA NSA