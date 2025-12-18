Sri Lanka arrests three men for burning elephant alive

Colombo, Dec 18 (PTI) At least three persons were arrested by Sri Lankan police on Thursday after a viral video showed them setting a wild elephant on fire, police said.

Police said the suspects, aged 42, 48 and 50, were taken into custody in the north-central district of Anuradhapura, and the magistrate court ordered them to be remanded till December 24.

They were arrested after a social media video showed the elephant being burnt by them using improvised cloth and fuel torches after the elephant was seen lying with a foot injury.

The elephant had suffered burn injuries, and despite efforts from wildlife officials to save its life, the elephant had died. PTI CORR AMS