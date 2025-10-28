Sri Lanka cabinet gives nod for Indian grant

Colombo, Oct 28 (PTI) The cabinet has approved to implement projects under an Indian grant for developmental projects in the eastern province of Sri Lanka, foreign minister Vijitha Herath said Tuesday.

“The Public Administration ministry is currently preparing the relevant agreements to be signed with the Indian High Commission”, Herath told reporters here.

According to an MoU signed between the two governments on April 5 this year, India was to provide Sri Lankan rupees 2,371 million to fund 33 projects in the eastern province.

The projects are part of India’s ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka under the Indian multi-sectoral grants programme, Herath added. PTI CORR NPK NPK