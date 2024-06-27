Sri Lanka calls for compensation for mercenaries killed in Russia

Colombo, Jun 27 (PTI) Sri Lanka has called for payment of compensation for 17 Sri Lankans killed in action in Russia, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Russia said on Thursday.

The issue was discussed during the visit by a parliamentary delegation led by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya to Russia that held two days of talks with the Russian authorities, a statement from the Embassy said.

“The interactions centred on the 17 Sri Lankans killed in action, payment of compensation for the deceased and the wounded, the plight of the uncontactable Lankans, possibility of voluntary returns, early termination of contracts and regularisation of remuneration,” it said.

The two sides agreed to carry on engagements for further resolution of the matter.

Sri Lanka said over 450 complaints of mercenaries departing to both Russia and Ukraine had been recorded.

The government blamed foreign employment agencies for carrying out a racket of people smuggling. A few retired military officers and foreign employment agency personnel are currently remanded for the racket.