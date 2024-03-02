Sri Lanka calls for probe into deaths of over 100 people waiting to receive aid in Gaza: Official

Colombo, Mar 2 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry on Saturday called for an investigation into the death of over 100 people while waiting to receive aid in Gaza this week, and insisted on an immediate solution to the crisis of basic necessities for those affected in the Israel-Gaza war.

At least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured on Thursday when witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy in Gaza.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said that the latest incident in Gaza underscores the immediate need for the world's attention to solve the issue of the Israel and Gaza war.

"The foreign ministry has called for an investigation into the death of over 100 people while waiting to receive aid in Gaza. The latest incident underscores the immediate need to end the blockade imposed on Gaza depriving its civilian population including women and children of access to basic necessities such as food water medicine electricity and fuel,” the statement said.

The statement stressed the need to call for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

Earlier this week the Sri Lankan cabinet approved the establishment of the Children Gaza Fund to donate one million US dollars.

Sri Lanka backs the creation of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine as well as ensuring the security of Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,320.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,320.

The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed.