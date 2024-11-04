Sri Lanka court dismisses petition requesting to declare parliamentary election date unconstitutional

Colombo, Nov 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court here on Monday dismissed without a hearing the petition requesting for an order to declare the decision to hold Sri Lanka's parliamentary election on November 14 as unconstitutional.
A three-member bench of the apex court took the petition filed by civil society activist Priyantha Herath on October 21 saying the election must take place on a date not less than five weeks from the closure of nominations i.e. October 11.
The date must also not exceed seven weeks from the closure of the nomination.
As such the election must take place on November 15 and not on the currently fixed date November 14.
The violation of the rule made the election unconstitutional, the petitioner claimed.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved the parliament immediately after he won the September 21 presidential election.
The snap parliamentary election is scheduled to take place 10 months ahead of its August 2025 schedule.
As many as 225 members are scheduled to be elected in the district proportional representation system. PTI CORR PY PY PY