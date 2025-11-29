Sri Lanka disaster: US, Maldives follow India in offering relief

Colombo, Nov 29 (PTI) First responder India's relief and aid material to disaster hit Sri Lanka prompted the US and the Maldivian governments on Saturday to follow suit with assistance for the island nation.

After widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency throughout the country. In the latest update issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) here at 2 pm (local time), the death toll stood at 132 with 176 missing over the last four days as Cyclone Ditwah exited Sri Lanka on Saturday leaving a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure.

The US announced an immediate allocation of 2 million dollars to support emergency relief efforts.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said communities across the island are facing “difficult days” with heavy rains and widespread flooding affecting many areas.

She stated that the United States stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka during this crisis and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to assisting affected families.

The government of Maldives has decided to extend relief assistance to Sri Lanka through financial support of USD 50,000 and a donation of 25,000 cases of tuna cans, a statement said.

The Maldivian government has taken the decision to extend humanitarian and relief assistance on behalf of the Maldivian people to the people of Sri Lanka, it said.

Under its Operation Sagar Bandhu, India on Saturday sent around 21 tonnes of relief materials in two military transport aircraft, a day after delivering the first tranche of over six tonnes of essential supplies.

India also sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel even as two Chetak helicopters on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined the rescue efforts.

A total of around 27 tonnes of relief materials delivered by air and sea and more is on the way, he said on social media.