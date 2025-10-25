Sri Lanka forms panel after Thailand raises concern over health of gifted elephants

Colombo, Oct 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka has appointed a committee of veterinarians to examine two elephants gifted by Thailand, following concerns raised by Bangkok over their health condition, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakodi told reporters that preliminary checks by local veterinarians indicated that the animals "do not have any major health issues".

“During musk, elephants tend to refuse food, which can make them weak. We will continue to follow the veterinarians’ advice and implement their recommendations,” Jayakodi said.

Sri Lanka's response came amid reports that Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources Suchart Chomklin will visit Colombo next week to discuss the welfare of the elephants, which were gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001.

Thailand had previously taken back another elephant gifted to Sri Lanka in 2023 after similar welfare concerns.

The latest concern was reportedly raised by the Reclaim Thai Elephant Group, which alleged that the two elephants in Sri Lanka were being overworked, kept in chains, and deprived of adequate care.