Sri Lanka freezes assets of 15 groups, 210 individuals over terrorist and extremist activities

Colombo, Jun 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka has frozen all funds, other financial assets and economic resources belonging to 15 entities, including the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and 210 individuals allegedly involved in terrorist and extremist activities, a media report said here on Tuesday.

A gazette notification issued on Monday in the name of Secretary of Defence General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne issued the order “to freeze all funds, other financial assets and economic resources belonging to or owned or held by any natural or legal person, group or entity designated and listed under the relevant regulation,” news portal Adaderana.lk said.

The 15 designated entities include the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) and the Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI) among others.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) had run a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader V Prabhakaran.

The National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), believed to be linked with ISIS, was behind the deadly Sunday Easter attack in April 2019 that claimed the lives of over 270 people, including 11 Indians.

Other banned groups included the Tamil Rehabilitation Organisation, the Tamil Coordinating Committee, the World Tamil Movement, the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, and the World Tamil Relief Fund.