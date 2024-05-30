Sri Lanka further remands suspects in mercenaries to Russia & Ukraine

Colombo, May 30 (PTI) A court in Sri Lanka further remanded on Thursday the eight suspects arrested so far in the human smuggling operation to send retired military personnel to serve in the war front in Russia and Ukraine.

When the case was taken up in the morning, the Negombo magistrate’s court ordered that they be remanded till June 13.

Among those arrested are a retired Army Major General and employees of a foreign employment agency, the police said.

Meanwhile, the state minister of foreign affairs Tharaka Balasuriya said the high-powered Sri Lankan delegation to discuss the issue with Russia would leave here next week. They will be in Russia between June 5 and 7.

Balasuriya said that so far 16 Sri Lankans remain missing in Russia and Ukraine while the government interventions had led to the return of 16 of them from the battle fronts.

So far, 455 complaints of mercenaries departing Sri Lanka have been recorded. “The people have gone through different means, using visit visas through India and the Middle East. They have been duped by agents. We have arrested some of the agents,” Balasuriya said.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who met the relatives of the mercenaries, told them on Wednesday that in future, the Ministry of Defence clearance would be required by the Russian embassy in Colombo for any ex-servicemen applying for visas. PTI CORR NPK NPK NPK