Sri Lanka govt has ‘historic opportunity’ to implement reforms, deliver justice: UN rights body

Colombo, Aug 13 (PTI) A UN human rights body has asked the Sri Lankan government to seize the historic opportunity to implement transformative reforms and deliver long-overdue justice and accountability for serious violations and abuses committed in the past.

In its annual report on Sri Lanka released in Geneva on Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Office recommended the establishment of a dedicated judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to address cases of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law.

It also called for the release of military-held land in the north and east, repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the release of long-term PTA prisoners, some of whom have now served decades in jail.

The report urged the international community to contribute to meaningful accountability and reconciliation efforts – both within Sri Lanka and internationally.

"While the primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting crimes under international law and ensuring accountability lies with the Government of Sri Lanka, this can be complemented and supported by international means," said the report.

The UN body said the National People's Power (NPP) government has “a historic opportunity and a clear mandate from communities across Sri Lanka to implement transformative reforms and deliver truth and justice, laying the foundation for sustainable peace”.

The report comes shortly after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk's visit to the country. “Today, an opportunity presents itself for Sri Lanka to break from the past, with the leadership pledging a fresh direction on long-standing issues, including delivering justice to victims, restoring the rule of law, and eliminating discrimination and divisive politics,” Turk said.

The Sri Lankan government needs a comprehensive roadmap to translate these commitments into results, he added.

“The Sri Lankan government has for years failed to acknowledge the responsibility of the State and the role of the military and other security forces in allegedly committing gross human rights violations and international crimes,” the report said.

Sri Lanka’s conflict-time accountability has been questioned extensively at the UNHRC sessions since 2012. As many as four resolutions have been passed by the UNHRC membership, which called for accountability by setting up an international prosecution mechanism for rights abuses blamed on both government troops and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, who led a bloody armed conflict to carve out a separate Tamil homeland.

The Tamil community in the island nation claims that nearly 170,000 people were killed in the final stages of the civil war, while the United Nations estimates put the figure at 40,000.