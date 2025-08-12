Sri Lanka govt recognises Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala

Colombo, Aug 12 (PTI) The Sri Lankan cabinet has decided to give recognition to the annual pilgrimage by nationals to the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala, according to a cabinet statement released on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held here on Monday.

Every year, over 15,000 Sri Lankan nationals visit Sabarimala, the statement said, adding "the pilgrimage will be treated as one recognised by the government." “For a long period of time Sri Lankan devotees have been worshipping the famous Sabarimala Ayyappa Kovil (shrine) in Kerala, India, every year from November 1 to January 31 of the following year," it said.

The annual Mandala puja festival at the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala takes place between November and December. Thereafter, the temple opens for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which ends in January. The shrine closes after the pilgrimage season ends. PTI CORR RD RD RD RD