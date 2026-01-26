Sri Lanka govt requests land donations to rebuild homes destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo, Jan 26 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Monday urged philanthropic citizens across the country to donate land to provide houses for people affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office said a large number of families lost their homes and properties and were displaced due to the disaster and in response, the government had launched the Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme.

The programme implemented housing construction for families whose houses were completely destroyed by the disaster.

“Generous citizens across the country are now invited to donate land required for the construction of these houses,” the President’s Office said.

The government is committed to ensuring that no citizen affected by the disaster is left behind and rebuilding lives to a standard higher than before, the release added.

“All philanthropic individuals across the country are invited to actively join hands with this programme in support of our fellow citizens affected by the disaster,” the statement said.

Over 114,000 houses were fully or partially damaged by the disaster. PTI CORR GSP GSP