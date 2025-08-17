Sri Lanka govt slams opposition plan to stage protest on Monday

Colombo, Aug 17 (PTI) Sri Lanka government on Sunday slammed the opposition's plan to stage protests in north and east regions on Monday calling it a “political exercise.” Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) had called for day-long action to protest against the killing of a civilian in a clash with the military at Oddusuddan in the northeastern Mullaithivu district.

“This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the people in the north and east by frustrated political parties”, Nalinda Jayathissa, the minister of information told reporters on Sunday.

“This incident had happened on August 7 and by August 9 three soldiers were arrested”, Jayathissa said, adding that people are being misled for a political purpose.

TNA and SLMC had initially planned to stage a protest on August 15 but it was postponed for Monday.

The TNA said a group of Tamil youth who had visited the military camp in the area were assaulted by the military and later one of them was found dead drowned in a stream while trying to escape the military assault.

Waruna Gamage, military spokesman, rejected the allegations of assault against the military and claimed that the group of youth were intruders.

The arrested soldiers have been remanded till August 19 and they would be subject to an identification parade to conduct further investigations, police spokesman FT Wootler said.