Sri Lanka hails Indo-Pak ceasefire as significant step towards regional peace

Colombo, May 11 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday hailed the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all firing and military action as a "significant step towards peace".

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, I commend this significant step towards peace,” President Dissanayake said in a statement.

“The immediate cessation of hostilities is not only a vital measure to protect innocent lives on both sides but also a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace and stability in our region. I deeply appreciate the decision by both nations to pursue dialogue over conflict, and I applaud their leadership for demonstrating true statesmanship in choosing diplomacy and restraint at this critical juncture,” he said.

As a close neighbour and long-standing friend of both India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka remains hopeful that this ceasefire will lay the foundation for a peaceful and constructive resolution of long-standing issues through continued engagement, Dissanayake said.