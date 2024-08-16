Sri Lanka-India ferry service resumes between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna

Colombo, Aug 16 (PTI) A passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka resumed on Friday, the Indian High Commission said here emphasising a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties through enhanced maritime connectivity.

The ferry completed its maiden journey between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna, the capital city of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

The distance of about 60 nautical miles (110 km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is covered in approximately 3.5 hours depending on sea conditions.

The resumption of the ferry service was originally announced in May by the Sri Lankan aviation minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, who then expressed hope for its resumption sooner. However, due to technical shortcomings, the service’s resumption had suffered three delays after its launch in October 2023.

The October 2023 resumption came after a gap of 41 years.

“The ferry ‘Sivagangai’ completed its maiden journey from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai (KKS) making a significant step in strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties through enhanced maritime connectivity fostering people-to-people ties and boosting economic collaboration,” a statement from the Indian High Commission said.

The ferry service was to resume in the background of India extending a grant assistance of over USD 63 million to Sri Lanka to upgrade the KKS harbour.

Connectivity between the two nations had been disrupted due to the war in the north between LTTE and Sri Lankan army. But before that, for thousands of years, people have traversed the Palk Strait to travel from the Indian subcontinent to this island and from Sri Lanka back to the Indian subcontinent leading to cultural and trade exchange.