Sri Lanka lobbies US for lifting of adverse travel advisory

Colombo, Nov 12 (PTI) Sri Lanka has asked the US embassy here to lift its adverse travel advisory warning its citizens to stay away from traveling to the east coast surfing resort of Arugambay, sources said on Tuesday.

The embassy on October 23 warned tourists to stay away from Arugambay following credible information received on a possible attack. Later, as the UK and other countries followed suit with travel warnings, it transpired that Israeli tourists were the targets.

The Sri Lankan side has requested the US authorities to do away with the adverse advisory, according to the sources in the Foreign Ministry here.

Sri Lanka arrested six locals following the information received by the government and a special security network had been established to prevent possible attacks against all tourist sites favoured by foreigners.

The US Ambassador in Colombo Julie Chung had defended the Embassy action claiming it was not a travel ban but a precaution against any incidents from taking place. PTI CORR NPK NPK