Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal 'deeply saddened' by loss of lives in Delhi blast

Colombo/Kathmandu, Nov 11 (PTI) Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Nepal on Tuesday said they were "deeply saddened" by the tragic loss of lives in an explosion in the Indian capital that killed at least 12 people and wounded several others.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring 20 others. The death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said.

“Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a social media post.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives" in the blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and good wishes for swift recovery of the injured. The Maldives stands in solidarity with the people and Government of India in this difficult time,” Muizzu said on X.

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed her “deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

“Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this hour of grief,” she said.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also expressed solidarity with India.

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa also expressed his shock and said all should "unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," he said.