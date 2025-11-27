Sri Lanka parliament postpones sessions as extreme weather leaves 40 dead

Colombo, Nov 27 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday postponed its scheduled sittings for the day and Friday due to severe weather conditions sweeping across the island nation, officials said.

Party leaders have agreed that the business slated for the two days will be taken up during extended sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

The adverse weather has also prompted Colombo international airport authorities to remain on alert for possible flight diversions to airports in neighbouring India, civil aviation officials said.

"No such danger so far, but we have made arrangements to divert flights to Trivandrum and Cochin airports in case of an emergency," Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka said.

The meteorological department issued a red alert this evening, warning of cyclonic storms and predicting rainfall exceeding 200 mm in the northern, north-central, and north-western provinces. It also forecast very strong winds of 60–70 kmph across most parts of the country.

At least 40 people have died over the past 10 days, with 33 fatalities reported since Wednesday, the disaster management centre said, adding that 21 others remain missing. Nearly 6,000 people from more than 1,700 families have been affected.

The highest number of 23 deaths has been reported from the central hill district of Badulla.