Sri Lanka parties still to name local councillors as deadline approaches

Colombo, May 25 (PTI) Political parties in Sri Lanka have not yet nominated their members elected to the 338 local councils, as the June 2 deadline for their inaugural sessions approaches.

Sri Lanka held local council elections on May 6.

The parties were told on May 15 to nominate all members by May 22, but the lists have not been completed, Saman Sri Rathnayaka, the Director General of the election commission, said.

The councils are to meet for their inaugural sessions on June 2.

Rathnayaka said by May 23 steps have been taken to gazette the names of those elected first past the post, which comprises 60 per cent of members. About 40 per cent are elected by parties under the cumulative votes polled by each party in each council.

Individuals whose names are not published by June 2 will be ineligible to participate in the June 2 sessions.

Out of the 338 local councils which went to polls, the ruling National People’s Power (NPP), came first in 265.

Rathnayaka said in 178 of the 338 councils, no political party could get a majority. PTI Corr NSA NSA