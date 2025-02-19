Sri Lanka police arrests gunman who shot dead notorious underworld figure at local court

Colombo, Feb 19 (PTI) Sri Lankan police on Wednesday said a 34-year-old gunman has been arrested for the murder of a noted underworld figure who was shot dead on Wednesday morning within the magistrate’s court premises here.

Ganemulle Sanjiwa died after admission to the hospital, Dr Rukshan Bellana, director of the National Hospital said.

The gunman was arrested at the northwestern region of Puttalam hours later. Police said the gunman was wanted for seven murders committed previously.

He had served in the Sri Lanka Army commandos regiment, police said.

Sanjiwa was brought to the main magistrate’s court from the prison in the southern town of Boossa for a hearing at court number 5. He was shot at by a gunman who was present at the hearing disguised as a lawyer, police said.

The revolver used for the murder was discovered within the court premises as a manhunt was launched to nab the assassin, police added.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the police’s special task force that had earlier provided security escort to the prison van carrying him to the court.

However, he died soon after admission to the general hospital, the doctor said. The gunman fled the scene, police added.

Sanjiwa, who had fled the country after being hunted for criminal activities, was arrested at the airport upon his return from Nepal in September 2023.

Since then, he had been held under detention pending a number of cases against him.

Meanwhile, police reported that two criminals who had fled to India and were arrested yesterday were brought back today.

The 32-year-old and the 27-year-old were arrested in India in response to an Interpol red notice triggered by the Sri Lankan police, a statement said. PTI CORR NPK GSP GSP