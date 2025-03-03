Sri Lanka police launches investigation into group disrupting fuel distribution

Colombo: Sri Lanka Police on Monday launched a probe into a group claiming to be fuel distributors and causing disruptions to the fuel distribution process of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The Police said a complaint has been received on a group claiming to be fuel distributors causing disruptions due to the issue that has arisen concerning the CPC’s decision to abolish the 3 per cent commission given to petroleum separators in fuel distribution.

The complaint states that the group was acting in a manner to inconvenience the government and the public.

As such, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched a probe into the matter.

The Police warned that the necessary actions would be taken against people found to be causing inconvenience to the public using the fuel issue.

The distributors association on Monday handed over a communique to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake calling for his intervention on the issue.

“He must give us a hearing. It will be difficult for us to carry on with our business due to this decision," TM Sendanayaka, a spokesman for the association said.

The chair of the petroleum corporation JD Rajakaruna said that the public need not fear as ample fuel stocks sufficient for six months are in store. As such no reason for panic buying.

He said the government would not alter its decision.