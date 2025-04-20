Sri Lanka police launches probe on Buddha relic image

Colombo, Apr 20 (PTI) Sri Lankan police on Sunday said that an investigation has begun to determine how a purported image of a sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha was captured after the photo went viral on social media.

No cameras or mobile phones were allowed in the inner sanctum of the Temple of the Tooth during a rare exposition, which started on Friday in the central town of Kandy after a gap of 16 years.

The investigation would reveal its veracity, the police said.

Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya said preliminary investigations are underway to determine when the image was captured. He added that the Criminal Investigation Department's assistance would be sought if required.

Photography or videography of the sacred tooth relic is strictly prohibited.

Tens of thousands of Buddhist devotees are arriving to venerate the relic, with queues forming several miles away.

“We are here to use this rare chance to venerate the tooth relic - never mind the long time we spent in the queue,” Geethani Mendis, a 65-year-old mother of two, said as she was near the temple entrance.

The exposition was taking place after 16 years at the request of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The tooth relic holds special spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the 74% Sinhala Buddhist majority in the island nation of 21 million people.

According to historical records, the tooth relic, brought to Kandy in 1590, came to symbolise Buddhist holiness, becoming Sri Lanka's most treasured possession and the seal of sovereignty.

It is said that no one was ever allowed to view the actual tooth relic. What could be seen behind a gilt railing and a silver table at the Temple of the Tooth is a gold-plated reliquary- the outermost of seven caskets.

For most of its history, the inner sanctum housing the caskets was only accessible to the King and certain powerful Buddhist monks. In the modern day, visitors are allowed to view the reliquary from a distance.

The exposition will continue till April 27. PTI CORR ZH ZH