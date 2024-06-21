Sri Lanka Police officers in India for specially-designed two-week training course

Colombo, Jun 21 (PTI) A batch of 23 senior Sri Lankan police officers are currently in New Delhi on a specially-designed two-week training course that started on June 18, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.

“At the request of the Sri Lanka Police, the High Commission of India has been facilitating tailor-made capacity building training courses for the personnel of the Sri Lankan Police at the premier police training institutions viz. Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Jaipur; CDTI, Hyderabad; CDTI, Kolkata and National Security Guard (NSG), Manesar, in India,” the mission said in a press release.

“India regularly offers fully-funded training slots to Sri Lankan Police personnel for various training courses to enhance the skills of the officers. Since the beginning of 2024, over 60 police personnel, including junior, mid-level and senior officers, have benefited from the high-quality training courses on various subjects such as crime scene management, artificial intelligence and cyber crime investigation, and VIP security training,” the release added.

The courses are offered by the Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the “Aid to Sri Lanka” programme. More than 130 Sri Lankan police officers are expected to be trained in India this year.

The information about the police training was announced a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka and held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Jaishankar's meetings with the leadership of the Government of Sri Lanka provided an opportunity to review and accelerate progress in the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussions added momentum to the ongoing projects as well as initiatives for promoting connectivity in all its dimensions, particularly in domains of energy, physical infrastructure as well as economic and people-to-people ties, it added.