Sri Lanka police probe threat call warning of attack on 10 police stations

Colombo, Jun 14 (PTI) Sri Lankan police on Saturday said it launched a probe into an anonymous call threatening that 10 police stations in the Northern Province would be attacked.

The Kankesanthurai Police Station received a threat call around 1 p.m. on June 11 warning about the attack, the police said.

It said investigations had been launched in connection with the threat.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division said enhanced security measures were being implemented to ensure the safety of police stations across the Northern Province. PTI CORR PY PY