Sri Lanka police says action initiated to prevent drone-led terror attacks

Colombo, Mar 6 (PTI) In view of potential threats to national security, Sri Lankan police on Friday said that all police stations have been instructed to monitor businesses involved in the import, sale and repair of drones and their spare parts.

The police Headquarters in a release said that "it is an opportune moment to assess that drones or unmanned aerial vehicles could be used to gather sensitive information related to national security or to carry out possible terrorist attacks." Information has been received that some institutions are importing drones and related spare parts and conducting trade in ways that could pose a threat to national security.

The import, trade and operation of drones in Sri Lanka are subject to provisions under the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010, the police statement said.

Meanwhile, the US embassy on Friday reminded US citizens in Sri Lanka that the Sri Lankan government had issued visa extensions and asked them to provide information on how the embassy could assist Americans facing issues such as visa expirations or flight cancellations.

The embassy said those wishing to return to the US could avail the resumption of limited routes through the Middle East. PTI CORR AMS