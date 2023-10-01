Sri Lanka President congratulates new Maldivian president; expresses hopes of robust bilateral relations

Colombo, Oct 1 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated Maldives' newly-elected President Mohamed Muizzu and expressed his desire to have robust bilateral relations between the two countries, his office said on Sunday.

"President Wickremesinghe conveyed his felicitations to President Muizzu through a personal telephone call, demonstrating the importance of the occasion,” the President's office said in a statement.

During their conversation, President Wickremesinghe expressed his heartfelt desire to elevate the existing close and friendly bilateral relations into a robust and multi-faceted partnership.

“Both leaders emphasised their commitment to the betterment of the citizens of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, with President Wickremesinghe highlighting the pivotal role of enhanced economic cooperation,” the statement said.

Wickremesinghe expressed his intent to work closely with President Muizzu to achieve shared goals, reaffirming the dedication of both countries to a brighter and prosperous future, the statement added.

Muizzu, from the opposition People’s National Congress - a component of the opposition coalition, won the presidential election runoff held on Saturday with 54 per cent of votes, beating President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who won 46 per cent.

Muizzu had been serving as the mayor of Male City when he ran for the presidency. His party is viewed as heavily pro-China. PTI CORR FZH FZH