Sri Lanka President Dissanayake condoles Pope’s demise

Colombo, Apr 21 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday expressed sorrow on the demise of Pope Francis who passed away at the age of 88.

“It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka. His unwavering commitment to peace compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world,” he said in a statement.

"May his legacy of compassion justice and interfaith harmony continue to inspire generations to come", it added.