Sri Lanka President Dissanayake extends Mahashivratri greetings

Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, saying such observances help foster harmony and compassion in society.

“With the hope that the darkness of ignorance be dispelled and the light of wisdom be kindled, the sacred festival of Maha Shivratri, devoutly observed by Hindus around the world, falls today,” the president said in a message.

Calling Maha Shivratri an "auspicious occasion" on which Hindu devotees offer worship and reverence to Lord Shiva, he said it commemorates the "divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as well as the moment when Lord Shiva performs his celestial dance, the Tandava".

Thereby, it symbolises the triumph over "darkness of ignorance" in the world and in human life, he added.

“I firmly believe that such religious and cultural observances are of great importance in building a disciplined and compassionate society that respects all human bonds," Dissanayake said.

"The sacred rites of Maha Shivratri, which dispel ego and awaken spiritual consciousness within hearts and minds, invite us to live according to the noble virtues of sincerity, generosity and forgiveness,” he added.

As the lamps of Maha Shivratri illuminate our hearts, I invite everyone to come together to further clarify and advance along the path we have chosen, the president said in the message.

He also wished that the "noble aspirations" of Hindus in the island nation and across the world be fulfilled.

According to the latest population census 2024-25, Hindus are the second largest religious group in Sri Lanka, making over 12 per cent of the total population.