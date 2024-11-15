Sri Lanka President’s NPP secures parliamentary majority

Colombo, Nov 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday secured a majority in parliament, according to official results announced by the elections commission.

The NPP contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 113 seats in the 225 member assembly, data released by the elections commissions website showed.

The NPP has received 6.8 million or 61 per cent of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals.

The party is on track to get a two thirds majority. PTI PY