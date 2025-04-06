Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture

Colombo, Apr 6 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed issue with a "humane approach".

The fishermen issue figured prominently during talks between Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

Fourteen Indian fishermen were released as a special gesture, people familiar with the matter said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious matter in India-Sri Lanka ties.

There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka.

In his media statement after talks with the Sri Lankan president, Modi called for adopting a "humane approach" on the matter.

"We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter," Modi said in his media statement after meeting Dissanayake.

"We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats," he said.

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the fishermen issue was discussed in "considerable detail" between the two sides.

"As the prime minister said himself during his remarks, there was emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay," he said.

"The prime minister emphasised that at the end of the day, it is a daily issue for the fishermen and that certain actions that have been taken in recent times could be reconsidered," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said both sides also emphasised the need to intensify the institutional discussions on the issue.

"Both sides are in touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of fishermen's association talks between Sri Lanka and India," he said.

The prime minister concluded his three-day trip to Sri Lanka on Sunday.