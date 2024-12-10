Sri Lanka repatriates 21 Indian fishermen

Colombo, Dec 10 (PTI) Twenty-one Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters have been repatriated, according to the Indian mission here.

"A group of 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka. They are currently on their way back home!" the High Commission of India here said in a post on X on Monday.

The fishermen issue is a contentious topic in the bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. Sri Lanka claims a similar attitude by Indian authorities.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries, who are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.