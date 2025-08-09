Sri Lanka says Israeli plans for military control of Gaza will escalate violence, calls for ceasefire

Colombo, Aug 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Saturday expressed "deep" concern over the Israeli decision to seize control of Gaza, cautioning that it would lead to further escalation of violence.

In a statement, the island nation's Foreign Ministry called for an "immediate ceasefire" and urged "all parties to resolve differences through diplomatic dialogue in order to establish sustainable peace.” "Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over the decision by Israel to seize control of Gaza, which will lead to further escalation of violence and suffering of the people of Gaza," it said.

This comes as Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take military control of Gaza City as part of a five-point aim primarily to "disarm" Hamas.

The decision triggered fears of further escalation in the nearly two-year war in the enclave.

The Israeli authorities have given five objectives for their actions as disarming Hamas; returning all hostages taken on by the group on October 7, 2023; demilitarising the Gaza Strip; taking security control of the territory; and establishing “an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

Hamas has, meanwhile, accused Israel of pursuing "ethnic cleansing" by expanding the conflict.