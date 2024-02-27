Sri Lanka sets up fund to help Gaza children affected by Israel-Hamas conflict

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will contribute USD 1 million to a fund set up by it to help children in war-torn Gaza who are affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, it was announced on Tuesday.

All ministries and government institutions have been directed to forego Ifthar celebrations during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and to contribute to the Children of Gaza Fund, a press release issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved the proposal by President Wickremesinghe to create the fund to help children caught in the war in Gaza, it said.

Contributions by citizens are also encouraged for this purpose, it said.

The government will also donate USD 1 million in aid for the affected children. The aid will be distributed through official UN agencies.

Sri Lanka has called for a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza while advocating for a Palestine state. President Wickremesinghe has also highlighted the need to ensure the security of Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war began after the Palestine-based militants stormed across Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 others hostage.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in attacks carried out by Israel. The ministry does not distinguish in its count between fighters and non-combatants. Israel claims it has killed 10,000 Hamas militants.